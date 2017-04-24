The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) is celebrating not only its five year anniversary in Saskatchewan but also a renewal of funding from the Ministry of Health, SaskPower, SGI, SaskTel, SaskEnergy and Crown Investments Corporation. STARS will receive $2 million per crown per year over the next five years or 10 million dollars a year.

“Our Crowns are proud to support the important service that STARS provides to this province,” Crown Investments Corporation Minister Joe Hargrave said.

“Crown employees work in all corners of our province and it is important for them to know that if they ever needed emergency services, STARS will be there for them,” adds Hargrave

STARS operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Since 2012, it has had 4 000 missions across Saskatchewan in over 500 communities.

“We are proud to have become an integral part of Saskatchewan’s health care system in the last five years, working alongside our local partners in the chain of survival,” STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson said.

“When seconds count, STARS is honoured to give those in need a second chance,” adds Robertson.