The City of Lloydminster will be supporting Public Rail Safety Week from April 24th until April 30th, with the goal to reduce avoidable accidents, injuries and damage caused by collisions involving trains.

This week is a part of Operation Lifesaver, which works with the train industry, governments, police services and the public to raise rail safety awareness.

So far this year there has been three accidents involving trains in Saskatchewan, and 12 in Alberta with three causing serious injuries.

Last year in Saskatchewan there was:

19 Accidents Total

4 Fatalities

2 Serious Injuries

In Alberta there was:

21 Accidents

3 Fatalities

6 Serious Injuries

According to Operation Lifesaver.

Operation Lifesaver has put out VR Reality videos, as an additional learning tool.