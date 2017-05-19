Mayor Gerald Aalbers is pictured in his office at City Hall on November 21, 2016. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

After this mornings closure of two catholic schools, Holy Rosary High School and Ecole St. Thomas due to a threat against Holy Rosary, Mayor Gerald Aalbers has released a press releasing saying “on behalf of the City of Lloydminster, we commend the Lloydminster Catholic School Division and the Lloydminster RCMP for their prompt and decisive actions in ensuring the safety of students and staff.”

He adds that they city has extended an offering of services to the school division.

“The City of Lloydminster has extended the support of its Emergency Management and Communications resources to the LCSD and we remain prepared to help, should our assistance be requested.”

More updates will be provided as they become available.