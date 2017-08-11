Starting in September, Lakeland College will be offering two grade 12 courses at the Lloydminster Campus with their new program Adult 12.

The program is available to students who are 19 or older and have been out of school for a minimum of one year.

“This is something that is really needed, especially for people that not only who have not quite just finished grade 12 or just out of grade 12, but for those people who are maybe changing careers or maybe need this to take other courses but are working at the same time,” says Larry Sauer, the program supervisor.

The two courses being offered are math and English, they will run from September until January and they result in 90 hours of face-to-face instruction each. Both courses are offered in the evening on alternating days.

Sauer says they chose these two courses because they are ones people typically indicate they want to take, but they hope to expand the program.

“Once we see how this goes, the intention is to expand this program to other subjects so that people can actually get a full grade 12 if they want and need that.”

There is an information session being held on August 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 1017 at the Lloydminster Campus. For more information and course selection you can also visit the Lakeland College website.