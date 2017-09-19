The Elk Point RCMP is investigating a break and enter a Lindbergh property.

Police responded to the incident on September 6 and say three suspects broke into multiple barns on the property and stole miscellaneous items. The objects taken were mostly of sentimental value to the victim. One of the suspects is seen on camera carrying a shotgun.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects or for any information.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.